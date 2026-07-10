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Vietnamese rescue team delivers medical aid and US$15,000 to Venezuela

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A Vietnamese search and rescue delegation on July 9 (local time) donated medical equipment, essential supplies and US$15,000 to authorities and residents in Venezuela.

That reaffirms Vietnam's solidarity and humanitarian support following the devastating earthquake.

Major General Pham Van Ty presents the donation and humanitarian aid to Venezuelan authorities on behalf of the delegation. Video by Minh Hai

The US$15,000 donation was voluntarily contributed by members of the Vietnamese rescue team.

In addition to the financial assistance, the delegation handed over essential medical equipment and supplies to support healthcare services and social welfare efforts in the affected communities.

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The Vietnamese delegation presents medical supplies to support communities in Venezuela. Photo: Minh Hai

Major General Pham Van Ty, Deputy Director of the Search and Rescue Department under the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army and head of the Vietnamese search and rescue delegation, said the donation, though modest in material value, reflected the sincere compassion, spirit of solidarity, and deep friendship of the Vietnamese rescue team and the Vietnamese people toward the people of Venezuela.

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An aerial view shows widespread destruction following the earthquake in Venezuela. Photo: Minh Hai

Expressing gratitude for the humanitarian gesture, Daniel Mata, Secretary-General of the Government of La Guaira State, said that the timely assistance would provide practical support to the local community while serving as a vivid testament to the enduring traditional friendship and close ties between Venezuela and Vietnam.

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By Minh Hai, reporting from La Guaira State, Venezuela- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Venezuela humanitarian aid medical supplies earthquake relief international solidarity Vietnamese rescue team

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