Vietnamese rescue team delivers medical aid and US$15,000 to Venezuela

That reaffirms Vietnam's solidarity and humanitarian support following the devastating earthquake.
The US$15,000 donation was voluntarily contributed by members of the Vietnamese rescue team.
In addition to the financial assistance, the delegation handed over essential medical equipment and supplies to support healthcare services and social welfare efforts in the affected communities.
Major General Pham Van Ty, Deputy Director of the Search and Rescue Department under the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army and head of the Vietnamese search and rescue delegation, said the donation, though modest in material value, reflected the sincere compassion, spirit of solidarity, and deep friendship of the Vietnamese rescue team and the Vietnamese people toward the people of Venezuela.
Expressing gratitude for the humanitarian gesture, Daniel Mata, Secretary-General of the Government of La Guaira State, said that the timely assistance would provide practical support to the local community while serving as a vivid testament to the enduring traditional friendship and close ties between Venezuela and Vietnam.