International

Vietnam sends US$300,000 in humanitarian aid to earthquake-hit Venezuela

SGGPO

Vietnam has decided to provide US$300,000 in emergency humanitarian aid to assist the government and people of Venezuela, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on the morning of July 8.

According to the ministry, the emergency assistance is aimed at helping the Venezuelan government and people recover from the twin earthquakes that struck the country on June 24, causing severe human and material losses.

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Vietnamese search and rescue personnel survey an area severely affected by the earthquake in Venezuela. Photo: the Ministry of Public Security.
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The support reflects the traditional friendship and solidarity between Vietnam and Venezuela, as well as the spirit of mutual assistance between the two peoples.

The Party, State and people of Vietnam decided to provide emergency assistance to help the Venezuelan government and people recover from the disaster and restore normal living conditions in the affected areas as quickly as possible.

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By Minh Duy- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Venezuela humanitarian aid emergency assistance Ministry of Foreign Affairs twin earthquakes disaster relief international cooperation

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