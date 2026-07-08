Vietnam sends US$300,000 in humanitarian aid to earthquake-hit Venezuela

According to the ministry, the emergency assistance is aimed at helping the Venezuelan government and people recover from the twin earthquakes that struck the country on June 24, causing severe human and material losses.
The support reflects the traditional friendship and solidarity between Vietnam and Venezuela, as well as the spirit of mutual assistance between the two peoples.
The Party, State and people of Vietnam decided to provide emergency assistance to help the Venezuelan government and people recover from the disaster and restore normal living conditions in the affected areas as quickly as possible.