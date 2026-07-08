International

Vietnamese and Philippine young coast guard officers hold first exchange program

The young officers are expected to strengthen solidarity and build confidence, thereby contributing to the maintenance of peace, security, order and safety, as well as respect for international law in the adjacent waters of the two countries.

The first exchange program between young officers of the Vietnam Coast Guard and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) opened in Vietnam’s central city of Da Nang on July 7, marking a new milestone in cooperation between the two countries’ maritime law enforcement forces.

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Young officers of the Vietnam Coast Guard and the Philippine Coast Guard exchange experiences in maritime law enforcement. (Photo: VNA)

The program is co-chaired by Senior Lieutenant Colonel Pham Nguyen Phu, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Vietnam Coast Guard Region 2 Command, and Captain Alberto T. Ferre, Chief of Staff of the Maritime Safety Services Command under the PCG.

Running until July 10, the program has brought together young officers from both forces for a series of professional, cultural and community-oriented activities. These include thematic discussions, courtesy calls on leaders of the Vietnam Coast Guard Region 2 Command, visits to the command headquarters and Coast Guard vessel CSB 8002, cultural exchanges in Da Nang, and a charity visit to the SOS Children’s Village Da Nang.

After the opening ceremony, delegates participated in professional discussions on search and rescue operations and efforts to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing. In an open and constructive atmosphere, the young officers exchanged practical experiences, professional expertise and coordination mechanisms in maritime law enforcement, contributing to enhancing operational capacity and deepening mutual understanding.

Through the exchange activities, the young officers are expected to strengthen solidarity and build confidence, thereby contributing to the maintenance of peace, security, order and safety, as well as respect for international law in the adjacent waters of the two countries. The program also underscores the positive role played by maritime law enforcement forces in promoting regional stability and cooperation.

As part of the program, participants visited SOS Children’s Village Da Nang, where they interacted with children and presented gifts to them. This activity demonstrated a shared commitment to community welfare and helped foster people-to-people friendship between Vietnam and the Philippines.

The exchange takes place at a particularly meaningful time as Vietnam and the Philippines are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations (1976–2026). Over the past five decades, the bilateral ties have continued to deepen and expand, guided by a strategic vision and a shared commitment to maintaining peace, stability, security, safety and the rule of law at sea, creating important foundations for the two coast guard forces to boost collaboration, and contribute more to peace, stability and development in the region.

VNA

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cultural and community-oriented activities search and rescue operations and efforts IUU fishing

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