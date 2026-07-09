Vietnamese NA supports stronger local cooperation with Russia

NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Doan Anh welcomed the positive progress in Vietnam–Russia relations in recent years, noting that regular high-level exchanges have helped deepen bilateral cooperation across areas.

NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Doan Anh (right) receives Deputy Chairman of the Committee for External Relations of Saint Petersburg Kalganov Vyacheslav Gennadievich in Hanoi on July 8 (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) supports stronger cooperation between Vietnamese and Russian localities as part of efforts to deepen the two countries' Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Doan Anh told Deputy Chairman of the Committee for External Relations of Saint Petersburg Kalganov Vyacheslav Gennadievich at a meeting in Hanoi on July 8.

​He said the Vietnamese NA encourages localities of the two countries to expand cooperation by building on their respective strengths and complementarity, while promoting closer collaboration between Vietnamese ministries, sectors and localities, and Saint Petersburg.

He highlighted the role of the two legislatures as an important political dialogue channel, helping translate common perceptions reached by senior leaders into practical cooperation results for the benefit of the two countries' people.

The Vietnamese NA has maintained close coordination with the Federal Assembly of Russia, as well as governments, ministries, sectors and localities of the two countries, to effectively implement cooperation agreements in trade, investment, science and technology, education, culture and tourism, he said.

Expressing his pleasure at the growing cooperation between Saint Petersburg and Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and other Vietnamese localities, NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Doan Anh said stronger local-level cooperation will not only further consolidate the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership but also create new opportunities for collaboration between Vietnamese ministries, sectors and localities, and Saint Petersburg.

He also expressed appreciation for the affection that the authorities and people of Saint Petersburg have consistently shown towards Vietnam and President Ho Chi Minh through commemorative events, cultural and educational exchanges, and tourism promotion activities, which have helped enhance mutual understanding and friendship between the two countries' people.

The two sides are actively promoting the signing of a visa exemption agreement for organised tourist groups, he noted, saying that the move will facilitate people-to-people exchanges and further enhance bilateral friendship and cooperation.

NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Doan Anh commended Kalganov and the leadership of Saint Petersburg for their contributions to fostering Vietnam–Russia ties, and expressed his hope that the Russian official will continue serving as an important bridge linking the two sides and promoting cooperation with relevant Vietnamese agencies in the future.

​He also thanked the Saint Petersburg authorities for creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to live, study and work in the city, describing them as an important bridge that contributes to promoting the friendship between the two countries.

Reaffirming that Vietnam–Russia friendship has been nurtured by generations of leaders and people of both countries, NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Doan Anh stressed the responsibility of today's generations is to further develop the relationship in a more dynamic, substantive and effective manner, meeting the development requirements of the new era and delivering increasingly tangible benefits to the people of both countries.

For his part, Kalganov congratulated Vietnam on the successful organisation of the 14th National Party Congress and the election of deputies to the 16th NA and People's Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure. He praised Vietnam's recent development achievements and expressed particular interest in the Communist Party of Vietnam's policies on youth affairs, cultural cooperation, science, technology and innovation.

The Russian official affirmed that Russia in general and Saint Petersburg in particular attach great importance to strengthening ties with Vietnam, expressing his hope for more exchanges between high-level parliamentary delegations and broader cooperation with Vietnamese localities to further deepen the bilateral relations.

VNA