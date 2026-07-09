International

Vietnam, Laos military medics provide free healthcare in border crossings

SGGP

Vietnamese and Lao military medical teams have launched a joint program to provide free medical examinations, health consultations, and medicines to residents in border communities as part of the two countries' border defense friendship exchange.

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Military medical officers guide people to receive medical examination and treatment.
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On July 8, at Thanh Thuy Health Station in Kim Bang Commune, Nghe An Province, the Military Medical Department under the General Department of Logistics and Technical Services of Vietnam's Ministry of National Defence, in coordination with the Military Medical Department under the General Department of Logistics of Laos' Ministry of National Defence, organized a program offering free medical examinations, treatment, health consultations, and medicines to people living along the Vietnam-Laos border.

The activity is part of the third Vietnam-Laos Border Defence Friendship Exchange.

Speaking at the event, leaders of the two countries' military medical departments said the program not only helps protect the health of border residents but also reflects the responsibility and goodwill of the two militaries toward people living in border areas.

The initiative also helps strengthen the special solidarity, traditional friendship, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, while providing an opportunity for military medical personnel from both countries to exchange expertise, share experience, improve professional skills, and enhance coordination.

Following the opening ceremony, medical teams from the Vietnamese and Lao militaries, together with local health workers, began providing medical services to residents.

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Military doctors give examination to local residents
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The examinations covered internal medicine, surgery, ophthalmology, dentistry, ear, nose and throat care, obstetrics and gynecology, and pediatrics. The program also included ultrasound scans, electrocardiograms, laboratory tests, X-rays, free medicines, health consultations, and treatment guidance.

Leaders of the two military medical departments and other delegates visited the examination areas, encouraged medical staff, and met with residents receiving treatment.

According to the schedule, on July 9, the delegation will continue providing free medical examinations, health consultations, and medicines to Laotian residents at Xop Tong Health Station in Nam On village cluster, Xay Cham Phon, Bolikhamsai Province, Laos.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan

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Vietnam-Laos Border Defence Friendship Exchange. pecial solidarity traditional friendship cooperation between Vietnam and Laos

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