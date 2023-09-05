Vietnamese PM attends launching ceremony of Jakarta- Hanoi direct air route

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended a ceremony to launch the Jakarta- Hanoi direct air route of Vietjet Air yesterday afternoon (local time) on the sidelines of the 43rd ASEAN Summit.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno highly appreciated for opening a new direct air route of the low-cost carrier connecting the capital city of Hanoi and Jakarta on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of Vietnam - Indonesia Strategic Partnership to contribute to promoting trade and investment between the two countries.

At the ceremony, the two ministers requested ministries and sectors to continue to promote activities, facilitate travels for people and businesses of the two countries and learn about investment and tourism, thereby contributing to the two countries' socio-economic development and promoting Vietnam-Indonesia relations.