Vietnamese Party delegation visits Australia to strengthen bilateral relations

A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Politburo member Nguyen Xuan Thang, who is also President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and Chairman of the Central Theory Council, visited Australia.

Politburo member Nguyen Xuan Thang (R), President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and Chairman of the Central Theory Council, and Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong. (Photo: VNA)

During their stay in Canberra and Sydney, Thang and his entourage met with President of the Senate Sue Lines, Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong, Assistant Minister for Manufacturing and Assistant Minister for Trade Tim Ayres, and Governor of New South Wales Margaret Beazley, among other officials.

At these meetings, Thang expressed his rejoice at the positive, strong, comprehensive development of the Vietnam-Australia strategic partnership over the past years, elaborating that the mutual political trust has been consolidated, economic and trade relations have made positive strides, and collaboration in education-training, science-technology, and national defence and security has been expanded.

The Vietnamese Party and State treasure and wish to advance the bilateral strategic partnership in the time ahead, making the two countries leading economic partners of each other, and deepen cooperation in the areas where both have potential and strengths like energy transition, digital transformation, climate change response, knowledge connectivity, and innovation, the official affirmed.

The Australian officials highlighted the significance of the visit as the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties, saying Australia attaches importance to its comprehensive cooperation with Vietnam, including the close collaboration between the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and the Australian Human Rights Commission, and the HCMA in personnel training, ensuring human rights and gender equality, and implementing joint development projects.

The two sides shared the view that relevant agencies of the two countries should continue to exchange views to concretise cooperation contents in the new situation, thus promoting the bilateral ties, for the sake of their people, and businesses and localities.

VNA