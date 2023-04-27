Vietnamese Party delegation on working visit to China

A delegation from the Communist Party of VN, led by Politburo member, permanent member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat and head of the committee’s Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai, is on a working visit to China from April 25-28.



During a courtesy call to General Secretary of the CPC and President Xi Jinping, Mai conveyed greetings and invitations of the General Secretary of the CPV Nguyen Phu Trong and President Vo Van Thuong to the host to visit Vietnam this year on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

She said her visit aims to realise important common perceptions reached by senior leaders of the two Parties and countries, particularly the contents of the Joint Statement on further promoting and deepening the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Vietnam and China reached during the China visit by Party General Secretary Trong last year.

Based on the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation, development, multilateralisation and diversification of relations, Vietnam always treasures and gives top priority to the development of its relationship with China, she said.

Xi, for his part, extended his greetings to Party General Secretary Trong, President Thuong and other Vietnamese leaders. He stressed that the Chinese Party and State attach importance to ties between the two Parties and States, stay ready to foster friendship, political trust and solidarity between the two nations, toward deepening bilateral cooperation in a practical and effective manner.

Meanwhile at their talks, Mai and Cai Qi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau, Secretary of the CPC Central Committee’s Secretariat and Director of the CPC Central Committee’s General Office, discussed orientations to future cooperation in various areas via channels and at all levels.

Both sides agreed to enhance political trust via increasing high-level exchanges and improving the effectiveness of cooperation mechanisms, resolving disagreements and differences satisfactorily. They also pledged to step up substantial progress in cooperative areas, with a focus on reinforcing balanced and sustainable economic cooperation. They will strengthen national defence-security cooperation while increasing people-to-people and locality-to-locality exchanges.

During a working session with Li Ganjie, Politburo member, Secretary of the CPC Central Committee’s Secretariat and head of the CPC Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, they informed each other about the situation of each Party and country, the relations between the two Parties and countries, Party building and rectification.

On the occasion, they signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the two organisation commissions.

During the meetings, Mai suggested both sides strive to maintain peace, stability, and effectively resolve differences based on senior leaders’ common perceptions. She also underlined the need to settle disputes at sea via peaceful means in accordance with international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), contributing to creating an environment conducive for bilateral cooperation and maintaining an environment of peace and stability in the region.