Vietnamese Party chief receives Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Nguyen Phu Trong hosted a reception for Director of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee’s Commission for Foreign Affairs and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi.

The Vietnamese Party chief highlighted the significance of the friendly neighbourliness and comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Vietnam and China.

He expressed his appreciation for the Chinese people's assistance to Vietnam's revolutionary cause and socialism construction and national development process, and affirmed that the Vietnamese Party and State always attach great importance and give a top priority to fostering relations with China.

The Party leader congratulated China on its achievements in recent years, expressing his belief that under the leadership of the CPC with General Secretary and President Xi Jinping as its core, China will successfully realise the goals set by the 20th National Congress of the CPC.

Vietnam always supports China’s development and its increasingly important role towards peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world, he said.

The General Secretary highly valued the positive development steps in the relationship between the two Parties and the two countries, especially the outstanding achievements since the two countries established the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership 15 years ago.

Having acknowledged the important results of the 15th Meeting of the Vietnam-China Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation, he suggested the two nations, especially their foreign and diplomatic agencies, promote their roles in comprehensively promoting the relations in all fields, focusing on increasing high-level exchanges and meetings in order to create strategic directions for the bilateral relationship and a favourable environment for expanding the ties between the two Parties and two countries.

The Party leader expressed his belief that the Chinese official’s trip will actively contribute to promoting cooperation between the two countries in a more substantive and effective way.

For his part, Wang agreed with the important and strategic orientations of the Vietnamese Party leader on further promoting and deepening the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two Parties and the two countries.

He congratulated Vietnam on great and historical achievements in the past nearly 40 years of its Doi moi (Renewal) process, expressing his belief that under the leadership of the CPV Central Committee led by General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, Vietnam will successfully implement the development goals by 2030 and 2045 set by the 13th National Party Congress.

The Chinese official informed the host about the common perceptions and important results that the two sides achieved at the 15th Meeting of the Vietnam - China Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation, stressing that the two sides will continue to promote practical and effective cooperation in fields, strengthen political trust, and constantly enrich the content of the China-Vietnam friendly neighbourliness and comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.