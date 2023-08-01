Vietnamese painting exhibition in Mongolia marks diplomatic ties

A painting exhibition has been held at the Mongol Art Gallery in the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar as part of activities to mark the 70th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties.



On display were more than 50 paintings and graphic works by 16 Vietnamese artists from Hanoi, Hai Phong, and Ho Chi Minh City, in addition to two paintings done by a Mongolian volunteer-artist.

The exhibition, jointly organized by the Vietnamese Embassy in Mongolia and Asia Art Link Vietnam, was to introduce Mongolian audiences to the contemporary Vietnamese art scene, helping them to gain greater insights into the beautiful Vietnamese landscapes, culture, and friendly people, according to Radio the Voice of Vietnam (VOV).

Addressing the opening ceremony, Ambassador Doan Khanh Tam emphasized that the event marks the first time that a painting exhibition depicting Vietnamese art and culture has been held in Ulaanbaatar - the capital of the Mongolia.

He expressed his belief that the exhibition will help to further intensify art exchanges between the two countries in the near future. Painter Trinh Tuan from Asia Art Link Vietnam underscored the significance of the event in terms of elevating the images, art, culture, and people of Vietnam to the wider world. It has also contributed to enhancing mutual understanding between the two peoples and deepening the bilateral cooperation between the two countries, he added.