Vietnamese legislature supports operations of foreign business communities

The National Assembly (NA) wants to create a favourable legal corridor for investment, production, and business activities of domestic and foreign firms in Vietnam, affirmed Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

The National Assembly (NA) wants to create a favourable legal corridor for investment, production, and business activities of domestic and foreign firms in Vietnam, affirmed Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue while receiving Chairman of the Korean-based SK Group Chey Tae-won in Hanoi on October 27.

Lauding the group’s cooperation with Vietnamese partners and practice of social responsibility, Hue welcomed its investment in a high-tech biodegradable materials factory in Hai Phong as well as its proposals for collaboration in the fields of energy, semiconductors, and ICT in the time to come.

SK has significantly supported the National Innovation Center (NIC) of Vietnam, which will officially open on October 28. During the Covid-19 pandemic, it donated US$1 million for Vietnam's vaccination fund.

The top legislator expressed his hope that the group will share its experiences, contributing to the building of a practical legal framework for the improvement of Vietnam’s business climate.

He suggested SK make further contributions to Vietnam’s economic growth and team up with Vietnam in the nation’s processes of energy transition and carbon emission reduction toward the net-zero goal for 2050.

Hue went on underscoring the NA’s willingness to accompany SK and facilitate its effective, successful and sustainable investment and business operations in Vietnam.

In response, the SK Chairman showed his delight at outcomes gradually formed following the signing of memoranda of understanding on cooperation between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea during Hue’s 2021 official visit to the latter.

Chey affirmed that the group stands ready to work with Vietnamese partners in green energy transition, helping Vietnam capitalise on its potential and be proactive in energy production.

In his position as Chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), he informed his host of the chamber’s ongoing teamwork with the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) regarding the development of private enterprises. Chey said he hopes that small-scale but innovative firms will take a more active role in setting up shop in Vietnam.