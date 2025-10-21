Vietnamese handicrafts impress visitors to Mega Show Hong Kong 2025

The Vietnamese booths drew strong attention from international visitors for their fine craftsmanship and distinctive cultural style.

International visitors explore Vietnamese handicraft products at Mega Show Hong Kong 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese exhibitors stand out with their creative and eco-friendly designs at the ongoing Mega Show Hong Kong 2025, one of Asia’s largest international exhibitions for handicrafts, gifts, toys, and household goods.

Featuring more than 3,000 booths from 31 countries and territories, the annual event, taking place in Hong Kong (China) from October 20 to 23, has once again affirmed its role as a global sourcing platform.

The Hanoi Center for Industrial Promotion and Development Consultancy under the city’s Department of Industry and Trade led a delegation of 22 enterprises to the exhibition, showcasing diverse products such as furniture, bamboo and rattan crafts, lacquerware, ceramics, embroidery, interior textiles, and tourism-related gifts.

The Vietnamese booths drew strong attention from international visitors for their fine craftsmanship and distinctive cultural style.

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency, Hoang Quan, Deputy Director of the center, said Hanoi has actively supported outstanding local businesses in the handicraft and gift sector as well as others it is strong at to join global trade fairs.

He noted that Hong Kong serves as a gateway for promoting Vietnamese handicrafts to the world. Participating firms prepared carefully for the show, focusing on new designs and models that reflect the unique traditions of Hanoi and Vietnam. In the coming years, the city plans to expand participation, enabling more businesses to strengthen export promotion and trade connections.

Nguyen Tuan Anh, a representative of the Phu Tuan Export-Import Co. Ltd., shared that the show offers valuable access to new markets in Asia and beyond while helping the company connect with buyers from the US and Europe. Its eco-friendly products made from rattan, bamboo, and water hyacinth are now being introduced to potential clients in the Middle East, India, and other Asian countries.

Meanwhile, Mike Jackson Jr., CEO of Charleston Wrap, praised Vietnamese craftsmanship, noting that the firm is seeking new ideas and factories in Vietnam, adding that with competitive pricing, Vietnamese products still hold advantages despite the current tariff context.

Held every October, the Mega Show Hong Kong continues to attract professional buyers worldwide, serving as an important platform for introducing innovative and sustainable products from Vietnam to the global market.

Vietnamplus