Petrol prices fall, diesel rise in January 22 adjustment

Vietnam’s petrol and oil prices moved in opposite directions on January 22 afternoon following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance.

Accordingly, E5 RON92 biofuel is capped at VND18,283 (US$0.7) per litter, a decrease of VND93, while RON95-III petrol will be sold at no more than VND18,631 per litter, down VND81.

Illustrative photo

Oil prices, in contrast, have increased. The 0.05S diesel now costs VND17,700 per litter (up VND413), kerosene VND17,950 per litter (up VND253), and mazut 180CST 3.5S VND13,872 per kilogram (up VND471).

With this latest adjustment, domestic fuel prices have undergone four revisions since the beginning of this year year. RON95 petrol has seen three increases and one decrease, while diesel has recorded two rises, and two drops.

Vietnamplus