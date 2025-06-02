Culture/art

Vietnamese food, culture introduced at int'l bazaar in Brazil

The Vietnamese Embassy in Brazil participated in the 2025 International Food and Culture Bazaar on May 31.

The Vietnamese booth attracted a large number of visitors with traditional dishes imbued with national identity such as fried spring rolls, coffee, lemon tea and lemongrass tea. Not only impressing visitors with its unique flavor of Vietnamese food and drinks, the Vietnamese booth was also highly appreciated for its intimate and sophisticated decoration, honouring the beauty of Vietnamese culture.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Brazil participated in the 2025 International Food and Culture Bazaar on May 31, an annual event organised by the diplomatic corps at the Brasília Art Museum.

This year's event brought together more than 33 diplomatic missions and international organisations, helping to create a vibrant and colorful cultural exchange space between countries.

vna-potal-quang-ba-san-pham-viet-nam-tai-hoi-cho-quoc-te-am-thuc-van-hoa-tai-brazil-8067748.jpg
The Vietnamese booth at the 2025 International Food and Culture Bazaar. (Photo: The Courtesy of the Vietnamese Embassy in Brazil)

Following the success of previous events, this year’s events attracted thousands of visitors. All funds raised from the fair will be transferred by the diplomatic corps to support a number of social organisations in the capital of Brasília, focusing on children and women in difficult circumstances.

Not simply a food and culture festival, this activity was also a vivid demonstration of the spirit of solidarity, sharing and social responsibility of the international diplomatic community in Brasília towards the host society.

With careful and dedicated preparation, the Vietnamese Embassy has left a good impression on international friends, while contributing to spreading cultural values, humanitarian spirit and the image of Vietnam and its people to the international community in Brazil.

Vietnamplus

Tags

International Food and Culture Bazaar Brasília Art Museum Diplomatic corps traditional dishes the Vietnamese Embassy in Brazil

