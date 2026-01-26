New public art space opens in downtown Ho Chi Minh City

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports inaugurated the Ho Chi Minh City Photography Street along Dong Khoi Street and the Chi Lang Art Photography Park on January 25.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports hosts the inauguration ceremony of the Ho Chi Minh City Photography Street. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Additionally, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports also launched the Contemporary Art Exhibition House at 158 Dong Khoi Street, creating a new public art space in the city center.

Ms. Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, Member of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, attends the inauguration ceremony of the Ho Chi Minh City Photography Street. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

The Ho Chi Minh City Photography Street is designed as an outdoor public art space that integrates photography into urban life, showcasing the city’s history, culture, people and development. The project aligns with Ho Chi Minh City’s strategy to develop cultural industries and cultural tourism.

Mr. Tran The Thuan, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, speaks at the inauguration ceremony of the Ho Chi Minh City Photography Street. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Tran The Thuan, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, emphasized that the Ho Chi Minh City Photography Street is a project marked by creativity, enriching the urban landscape and creating a modern cultural and artistic experience space commensurate with the stature of a special-class city.

Following the inauguration, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports opened the photo exhibition “Steadfast Under the Party Flag – A Radiant City Named After President Ho Chi Minh,” featuring 128 photographs displayed along Dong Khoi Street and at Chi Lang Park. The works highlight the city’s major achievements across politics, economy, culture, society, national defense and security and external relations.

Leaders, delegates and guests tour the inaugural exhibition of the Ho Chi Minh City Photography Street, themed “Steadfast Under the Party Flag – A Radiant City Named After Uncle Ho.” (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Dong Khoi Street, the Nguyen Du–Le Thanh Ton section, serves as the core of the photography street. Meanwhile, the Dong Khoi–Ly Tu Trong corner showcases images of major political events, national holidays and notable achievements in the development of Ho Chi Minh City and the country.

Leaders, delegates, and guests visit the exhibition at the Ho Chi Minh City Photography Street (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

The Dong Khoi–Nguyen Du corner serves as a combined exhibition space, fulfilling political and current-affairs functions while also presenting images of culture, people, urban life, tourism, architecture and artistic activities, portraying Ho Chi Minh City as dynamic, creative, friendly and rich in identity.

At the same time, the Chi Lang Art Photography Park serves as a new cultural gathering place, featuring exhibition areas, event spaces, and outdoor art installations, bringing art closer to residents and visitors.

According to Mr. Doan Hoai Trung, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Photography Association, the Ho Chi Minh City Photography Street is the first large-scale, comprehensive photography project in Vietnam to approach international standards. It opens opportunities for the city to gradually realize its aspiration of becoming a “City of Photography” in the future. The project is expected to become a new cultural and tourism destination, enhancing the quality of public spaces, enriching the spiritual life of the people, and promoting the image of Ho Chi Minh City as modern, creative, compassionate and livable.

Foreign visitors explore the Ho Chi Minh City Photography Street. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports also launched the Contemporary Art Exhibition House at 158 Dong Khoi Street in Saigon Ward, a pioneering digital exhibition model applying artificial intelligence, multimedia projection and interactive digital solutions.

Leaders, delegates and guests tour the Contemporary Art Exhibition House. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

The Contemporary Art Exhibition House introduces a digital exhibition model using multimedia and interactive technologies, presenting the history of Saigon–Ho Chi Minh City. The venue will also host workshops, talks and creative exchanges, helping shape a distinctive cultural, technology and creative hub for the city in the digital age.

By Thien Thanh, Dung Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong