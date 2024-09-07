Vietnamese film wins two major awards at 2024 Venice Int’l Film Festival

The sole Vietnamese feature film at the 2024 Venice International Film Festival has secured two major wins in the Venice International Film Critics’ Week category.

'Don’t Cry, Butterfly' cast dazzles on the red carpet.

Venice International Film Critics’ Week is a parallel yet independent section, organized by the Italian National Association of Film Critics, and runs alongside the Venice International Film Festival. In its 39th edition, the category has just announced its official awards.

The international jury, composed of Kerem Ayan, Yasmine Benkiran, and Ariane Labed, awarded the IWONDERFULL Grand Prize—the highest honor in this category—to Vietnam’s entry ‘Don’t Cry, Butterfly’ (Mua tren canh buom), directed by Duong Dieu Linh.

The jury commended the film for its originality and creativity, highlighting its "fusion of comedy, social drama, and fantasy in portraying the complexities of the mother-daughter relationship." The film also received the Verona Film Club Prize for the most innovative work.

A scene in 'Don't Cry, Butterfly'

‘Don’t Cry, Butterfly’ tells the story of a dedicated wedding venue employee who discovers her husband’s infidelity on live television. Rather than confronting him, she seeks the help of a shaman to win back his love.

Her daughter channels her frustrations into vivid fantasies of a brighter future abroad. Meanwhile, a mysterious spirit, visible only to the women, finds refuge in their crumbling, leaky home.

The film has been acquired by CJ CGV Vietnam for domestic release, though a specific date has not yet been announced.

The film receives widespread acclaim following its screening.

After the Venice Film Festival, the film will continue its festival circuit at the Toronto International Film Festival and the Busan International Film Festival.

In addition to the award for the Vietnamese entry, the festival recognized other works with various honors. Specifically, ‘No Sleep Till’ by director Alexandra Simpson received a Special Mention, Francesco Manzato won Best Director for ‘Nero Argento,’ and ‘Things That My Best Friend Lost’ by director Marta Innocenti was awarded Best Short Film.

By Hai Duy – Translated by Thuy Doan