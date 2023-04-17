Vietnamese dishes listed on Asian Records

The Organization of Vietnam Records (VietKings) has announced that nine more Vietnamese dishes have been recognized as Asian Records by the Asian Record Organization.

The recognition raised the number of 50 dishes in the country that got the title of Asian culinary record.

The dishes recognized as Asian records include traditional cakes of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, fried puffed sticky rice cake of the southeastern province of Dong Nai, Dinh Bang “Phu the” (husband and wife) cake of the northern province of Bac Ninh, dragon fruit in the south-central coastal province of Binh Thuan, Con Ca Vang (golden fish) fish sauce of Binh Thuan Province, Luc Ngan lychee of the northern province of Bac Giang, Lam Dong artichoke in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, Long Xuyen broken rice in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang, and dishes made of pineapple of the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang.

The dishes nominated by the localities have an insignificant influence on local culinary culture. They are also presented in the "Asian Culinary Value" identity.

Regional special dishes have contributed greatly to promoting Vietnam’s image to international visitors.