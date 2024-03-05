Vietnamese cuisine introduced in Switzerland

The Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations has participated in a food festival in Grand Saconnex in Geneva city of Switzerland.

A photo exhibition on cultural activities of ethnic groups in Vietnam is arranged at the food festival. (Photo: VNA)

The annual international event aimed to introduce to local people traditional dishes of countries around the world, attracting the attention of locals and foreign visitors.

On the occasion, Ambassador Mai Phan Dung briefed on major tasks of the Vietnamese delegation in Geneva, affirming the delegation's wish to contribute positively to the development of Grand Saconnex.

Dung said the event was a great opportunity for the Vietnamese delegation to promote images of the Southeast Asian country and its people and culture to people in Geneva with the hope that more international friends will visit Vietnam to explore and enjoy more delicious foods.

A photo exhibition on cultural activities of ethnic groups in Vietnam was also arranged at the event.

VNA