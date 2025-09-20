German Festival in Ho Chi Minh City to open to visitors with no entry fee

The German Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, in collaboration with the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam (AHK Vietnam), will host the German Festival in Ho Chi Minh City on October 4.

The festival will be open to the public with free admission and does not require prior registration at the German House located at No. 33 Le Duan Street, Saigon Ward.

According to the German Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, this special event is part of a series of activities commemorating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Germany. It also aims to showcase outstanding achievements in multifaceted cooperation between the two countries. The festival will feature and highlight numerous collaborative projects from businesses, educational institutions, social organizations, and joint initiatives, a vivid testament to the enduring and close ties between the two nations.

Visitors to the event will enjoy a diverse program catering to all ages, ranging from authentic German cuisine to lively musical performances.

A highlight of the festival is the special showcase of Leipzig, Ho Chi Minh City’s sister city, featuring engaging informational booths and activities that reflect the deep connection between the two cities. Additionally, a variety of games and contests with attractive prizes will be available for both children and adults.

By Do Van – Translated by Kim Khanh