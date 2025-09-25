Ca Mau hosts numerous activities to commemorate World Tourism Day

The People’s Committee of Ca Mau Province on September 24 held a press conference to provide information on a series of activities in celebration of World Tourism Day.

At the press conference, Deputy Director of the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Ca Mau Province, Ly Vy Trieu Duong, said that in celebration of World Tourism Day (September 27), the Ca Mau Provincial People’s Committee, in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, the Vietnam Tourism Association, and the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association, will host a series of events themed “Ca Mau—The Southernmost Point of the Nation, Where Nature and Peace Converge.” The program will take place from September 25 to 30.

Accordingly, Ca Mau Province will host a series of events, including the “Ca Mau Culinary and Cultural Essence Festival,” featuring around 100 display booths. The festival will run from September 27 to 30 at Hung Vuong Square in Bac Lieu Ward, Ca Mau Province. Highlights include a culinary space showcasing specialties from both Ca Mau and Ho Chi Minh City, an exhibition of Ca Mau’s OCOP (One Commune, One Product) goods, and cookery workshops.

In addition, a range of other activities will be held, including a Famtrip delegation to survey and promote Ca Mau’s tourist destinations; a tree-planting ceremony in response to World Tourism Day 2025; the “Talented Chef Contest” highlighting the essence of Ca Mau’s culinary culture; and a scientific seminar on positioning Ca Mau’s tourism brand.

Speaking at the press conference, Mr. Ngo Vu Thang, Vice Chairman of the Ca Mau Provincial People’s Committee, emphasized that the series of events not only aims to promote the image of Ca Mau, the southernmost point of the country, known for its rich natural landscapes, distinctive cultural identity, and peaceful community life, but also represents a strategic move to solidify the province’s brand as a destination for ecotourism, cultural tourism, culinary experiences, and community-based tourism.

By Tan Thai – Translated by Kim Khanh