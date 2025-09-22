Singer Duc Phuc makes Moscow debut at Intervision 2025

The international music contest Intervision 2025 is set to take place on September 20 in Moscow’s Live Arena, marking Vietnam’s first-ever participation with singer Duc Phuc as its representative.

Ahead of the event, Duc Phuc took part in a meet-and-greet at the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia, where Ambassador Dang Minh Khoi underscored culture’s role in diplomacy and offered symbolic gifts as encouragement.

Though among the least experienced contestants, Duc Phuc enters with strong credentials: a powerful, distinctive voice, national recognition as a champion, and clear dedication to his craft, according to Ha Minh Thang of the Department of Performing Arts.

Ambassador Dang Minh Khoi wishes Duc Phuc success. (Photo: VNA)

For the contest, he commissioned composer Ho Hoai Anh to write Phu Dong Thien Vuong, inspired by poet Nguyen Duy’s Vietnamese bamboo. Performed in Vietnamese, the song blends cultural authenticity with universal emotion, symbolising resilience and national pride.

Intervision 2025 gathers 23 artists from 23 countries, with Vietnam’s musician Trong Dai on the jury. The competition’s scoring system, designed to minimize bias, emphasises emotional impact above all.

Returning after three decades, Intervision promises a grand celebration of music and culture. Duc Phuc expressed his hope to deliver an unforgettable performance that will resonate both in Russia and back home.

Vietnamplus