PM congratulates singer Duc Phuc on winning Intervision 2025

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has sent congratulations to Duc Phuc after the singer won the first prize at the international music contest Intervision 2025 in Moscow, Russia.

In his message, the PM warmly praised the singer for his outstanding effort and remarkable achievement, noting that this victory marks a proud moment not only for the artist himself but also for Vietnamese contemporary music and culture.

The letter highlighted Duc Phuc’s powerful performance of the song “Phu Dong Thien Vuong,” inspired by the poem “Tre Viet Nam” (Vietnamese Bamboo). Through his soulful rendition, the singer conveyed the story of unity, resilience, and the nation’s aspirations to rise, which deeply impressed the international audience and judges.

This success is not only a great personal honor for Duc Phuc but also a source of pride for Vietnamese music and culture, the PM wrote. He stressed that Vietnam’s first-ever participation in Intervision sent a meaningful message that music transcends differences to connect nations around the world.

PM Pham Minh Chinh expressed his hope that this victory will serve as motivation for Duc Phuc and other Vietnamese artists to continue nurturing their talents, pushing creative boundaries, and making positive contributions to national music and culture. He also encouraged them to bring Vietnamese cultural values to the global stage and inspire young generations to devote themselves to creativity.

Concluding the letter, the PM wished singer Duc Phuc and the community of Vietnamese artists good health and abundant energy to dedicate themselves to audiences at home and abroad so that Vietnamese music can be in the hearts of global music lovers.

