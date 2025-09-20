HCMC’s beauty wins Miss Ocean Vietnam 2025 crown

Nguyen Thanh Thao, 23, from Ho Chi Minh City, was crowned Miss Ocean Vietnam 2025 in the grand finale held in Khanh Hoa Province on the night of September 19.

Miss Ocean Vietnam 2025 and four runners-up

The titles of first through fourth runners-up were awarded to the contestants, including Pham Thi Phuong Vi, Nguyen Ngoc Huyen Tram, Nguyen Thi Diem Chau, and Nguyen Thi Khanh Huyen.

Nguyen Thanh Thao also received three additional titles, including Most Popular Beauty, Heritage Ambassador, and Environmental Ambassador.

Born in 2002, Thao stands at 1.72 meters tall, with body measurements of 82-60-91 cm. She is currently a final-year marketing student at Bentley University in Massachusetts, United States.

She is fluent in four languages: Vietnamese, English, Chinese, and Korean. Her international experience includes an internship at RSA Asia, tax and advisory firm assisting companies, multinational groups, and institutions in East Asia headquartered in Shanghai, and participation in a student exchange program at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea.

Miss Ocean Vietnam 2025 Nguyen Thanh Thao

Nguyen Thanh Thao said that earning the Miss Ocean Vietnam title is not merely about receiving a crown, but also about embracing a deep sense of responsibility toward the community through tangible initiatives and meaningful programs. She is currently leading a project titled "One Step for the Ocean," aimed at promoting a greener environment for future generations.

The organizers also presented a number of minor awards, including Tourism Ambassador to Chau To Uyen, Cultural Ambassador to Pham Thi Phuong Vi, Ao Dai Ambassador to Nguyen Thi Diem Chau, Miss Fashion to Lam Gia My, and Miss Sea to Nguyen Ngoc Huyen Tram.

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh