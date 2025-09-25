Taiwanese actor Hsu Kuanghan arrives in HCMC to promote his latest film

Well-known Taiwanese actor Hsu Kuanghan (also known as Greg Hsu), along with members of the film crew of “Measure in Love,” arrived in Ho Chi Minh City to promote the new movie on September 24.

Taiwanese actor Hsu Kuanghan and members of the film crew of “Measure in Love,” attend the press conference in HCMC on September 24. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation also included director Kung Siu Ping, production controller and designer Man Lim Chung, and Hong Kong actress Angela Yuen.

Amid enthusiastic welcomes from a large crowd of fans and members of the media, actor Hsu Kuanghan expressed his surprise and gratitude for the warm reception since arriving at the airport. He said that he is happy to have the opportunity to bring this film to Vietnamese audiences and hopes everyone will appreciate the work.

The film crew held a press conference to launch the film on the afternoon of the same day. Hsu Kuanghan and the delegation also attended two special fan screenings at Lotte Go Vap Cinema and three screenings at CGV Van Hanh Mall, Ho Chi Minh City.

In the movie, Hsu and Yuen play a couple who meet as if by fate after a massive earthquake splits the world in two and distorts time and gravity on both sides.

Following the premiere, Measure in Love will hit Vietnamese cinemas for a general release from October 17.

Hsu Kuang Han (born in 1990) is a Taiwanese actor, model, and singer. He is best known for his roles in A Sun (2019), Someday or One Day (2019–2020), and My Love (2021). In 2020, he entered the Forbes China Celebrity 100 list for the first time, ranking 69th.

By Van Tuan – Translated by Kim Khanh