Vietnamese and Chinese translation competition kicks off

The inaugural Vietnamese–Chinese, Chinese–Vietnamese Literature Translation Competition has officially been launched to mark the 75th anniversary of Vietnam–China diplomatic relations and the Vietnam–China Humanities Year.

The competition also serves as an academic platform for students, international learners, and literature enthusiasts who share a passion for language and culture.

The event is jointly organized by the Chinese Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, Chi Culture Joint Stock Company (Chibooks), the Ho Chi Minh City University of Foreign Languages and Information Technology, Beijing Foreign Studies University (Vietnam Research Center), the Ho Chi Minh City Writers’ Association, the Chinese Writers’ Association, and the Chinese Literature Reading Club in Vietnam.



Participants include:

Vietnamese students majoring in Chinese language with translation capabilities;

Chinese students majoring in Vietnamese;

Vietnamese international students studying in China;

Freelance translators proficient in Vietnamese–Chinese translation.

Contestants may choose to translate contemporary Vietnamese and Chinese poems or short stories (no more than 1,000 words) from a curated list provided by the organizing committee.

For Vietnamese works to be translated into Chinese (for Chinese candidates), the selection includes renowned pieces such as Bup sen xanh (Blue Lotus ) of writer Son Tung, Song (Waves) of poet Xuan Quynh, Mua xuan nho nho (Small Spring) of poet Thanh Hai, Di trong Huong tran (Walking in the Scent of Cajuput) of writer Hoai Vu, Chiec la dau tien (The First Leaf ) of author Hoang Nhuan Cam, and Nhat ky do thi hoa (Urbanization Diary) of Mai Van Phan.

For Chinese works to be translated into Vietnamese (for Vietnamese candidates), the list features poems and excerpts from prominent contemporary Chinese writers and poets.

Entries are accepted until November 10. The award ceremony will take place on November 21, both online and in person, at the Ho Chi Minh City University of Foreign Languages and Information Technology and Beijing Foreign Studies University.

Candidates may register via the link https://forms.gle/RA68WXtiFcmANKEAA and submit translations to email: dichvanhoctrungviet@gmail.com.

Submissions will be judged based on accuracy, coherence, and literary richness. Outstanding works will be published on the official media channels of the universities, organizing units, and both writers’ associations.

The competition will award 2 first prizes, 4 second prizes, 4 third prizes, and 10 consolation prizes.

By Quynh Yen - Translated by Anh Quan