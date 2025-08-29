Vietnamese coffee prices climb toward US$4.7 per kilogram

Domestic coffee prices in Vietnam were recorded to bounce this morning with farm-gate purchase rates moving close to VND124,000 (US$4.7) per kilogram.

On global markets, the price for Robusta Coffee futures in London for September 2025 was closed at US$5,069 per ton, up US$12, or 0.24 percent over August 28.

Central Highlands farmers set to begin 2025–2026 coffee harvest.

In the Central Highlands region, traders in Dak Lak Province purchased coffee at VND123,700 (US$4.69) per kilogram, up VND1,400 (US$0.053) from the previous day while the figure in Gia Lai Province was recorded at VND123,500 (US$4.68) per kilogram, an increase of VND1,500 (US$0.057) per kilogram, while Lam Dong Province saw prices rise by the same amount to VND123,200 (US$4.68).

The favorable weather since early this year has supported healthy coffee growth in the Central Highlands with minimal pest issues. If proper cultivation continues, the 2025–2026 crop year, starting from October is expected to deliver both high yields and strong prices.

Residents of Kien Duc Commune, Lam Dong Province are harvesting coffee.

Export specialists attribute the surge to several factors, comprising U.S. tariffs on Brazil’s Arabica coffee, Europe’s forthcoming anti-deforestation regulation (EUDR) set to take effect later this year; and global financial volatility tied to U.S. interest rates along with crop conditions in Brazil and Vietnam.

Domestic coffee prices continue climbing, approaching VND124,000 (US$4.7) per kilogram.

According to the Vietnam Coffee and Cocoa Association, the country exported about 1.12 million tons of coffee worth more than US$6.3 billion in the first eight months of the 2024–2025 crop year, from October 2024 to May 2025. Meanwhile, export volume fell 6.4 percent year-on-year, value soared 57.5 percent, underscoring the sector’s gains from high prices and sharply reduced inventories.

By Duc Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong