Vietnamese Circus wins silver medal at World Circus Art Festival "IDOL-2024"

The aerial gymnastics Du Non, an aerial cloud swing performance with Non La (Vietnamese palm-leaf conical hat) shaped steel frame of the Vietnam Circus Federation won a silver medal at the 8th World Circus Art Festival "IDOL-2024".

The aerial gymnastics Du Non is directed by Director of the Vietnamese Circus Federation, People’s Artist Tong Toan Thang, technically supervised by circus artist Duc Tai, and performed by circus artists namely Chu Hong Thuy, Pham Thi Huong, Luu Thi Huong, and Lo Ngoc Thuy.

The four female circus artists performed highwire acts without a safety net. These daring moves require a high level of physical fitness, mental preparedness, and technical skill. The performance is highly praised by international friends for its challenging moves and exquisite technique.

The 8th World Circus Art Festival "IDOL-2024" held in Moscow, Russia attracted circus artists from 17 countries, including Russia, Kazakhstan, Peru, the Philippines, China, Bulgaria, Mongolia, Vietnam, the United States, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Germany. It is considered the largest event of its kind in Russia.

By Mai An – Translated by Km Khanh