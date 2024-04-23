Vietnamese, Chinese localities enhance cooperation

Delegations of Ha Quang district’s Party Committee in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang and Napo county’s Party Committee in China’s Guangxi province held talks on April 22 in Cao Bang city.

At the talks (Photo: VNA)

Secretary of the Ha Quang Party Committee Le Hai Yen said that over the past years, the two committees have intensified collaboration in various fields and gained substantive results.

In the coming time, Ha Quang hopes to promote cooperation and exchanges in all spheres with Napo county, including organizing regular meetings and cultural exchanges, strengthening cross-border disease prevention and control, and continuing to disseminate and well implement documents on the Vietnam - China land border.

Secretary of the Napo Party Committee Pan Fulin affirmed the results achieved in cooperation between the two localities have contributed to building a China-Vietnam border of peace, friendship, and stability for economic development.

The official proposed measures to promote cooperation in culture, tourism, import and export, and agricultural development; and to continue expanding people-to-people diplomacy activities.

Earlier, the delegation of the Napo Party Committee was hosted by Permanent Vice Secretary of the Cao Bang provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council Trieu Dinh Le.

