Vietnamese beauty Huynh Thi Thanh Thuy crowned Miss International

Beauty Huynh Thi Thanh Thuy, Vietnam's representative was crowned Miss International 2024 on November 12 evening (Vietnam time) in Tokyo, Japan.

Vietnamese beauty Huynh Thi Thanh Thuy wins Miss International 2024.

In the Miss International 2024 question and answer segment, the Vietnamese beauty received a question related to education "What has been the most significant global development that affected your generation’s educational system?".

She answered fluently in three languages Vietnamese, English and Japanese with confidence. Miss International 2024 Huynh Thi Thanh Thuy emphasized the importance of technological development and educational innovation to support the younger generation in adapting and learning in any challenging circumstances in modern society.

The first, second, third and fourth runners-up were awarded to beauties Camila Roca (Bolivia), Charlotte Harrison (Spain), Sakra Guerrero (Venezuela) and Sophie Kirana (Indonesia), respectively.

Additionally, the organizer presented awards for titles of Miss International Africa, Miss International America, Miss International Asia and Miss International Europe to representatives from Cabo Verde, Cuba, Japan and Ireland, respectively.

By Tieu Tan-Translated by Huyen Huong

