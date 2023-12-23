Vietnamese beauty honored with “Miss Earth Water” title at Miss Earth 2023

Do Lan Anh, the Vietnamese representative at Miss Earth 2023, won the “Miss Earth - Water” at the beauty pageant’s grand final which took place in HCMC on the evening of December 22.

Top four in Miss Earth 2023

Miss Earth 2023 is Drita Ziri from Albania. The pageant also bestowed “elemental titles” to ladies, including the Philippines’ Yllana Aduana who was awarded the title Miss Earth – Air, and Thailand’s Cora Bliault named Miss Earth–Fire.

Miss Earth Vietnam, Do Lan Anh received “Best Appearance” while Miss Earth Indonesia, Cindy Inanto won “Miss People’s Choice”.

Other titles, including “Best Bikini”, “Best National Costume”, “Best Eco Project”, “Best Evening Gown” and “Best Talent” were given to Yllana Marie Aduana from the Philippines, Do Van Anh from Vietnam, a group of European contestants, Dilnaz Tilaeva from Kazakhstan and Caitlyn Dulcie from New Zealand.

Miss Earth 2023 is Drita Ziri from Albania

This year’s contest themed “Unique Bonds - One Planet” is an opportunity to introduce the natural landscapes, Vietnamese culture, and people to international friends, contributing to promoting Vietnamese tourism and top vacation spots in the country.

The jury consisted of Vice President of Miss Earth Vietnam, Lorraine Schuck; Head of the organization board of Miss Ethnic Vietnam 2022, Truong Ngoc Anh; editor-in-chief of Harper's Bazaar in Vietnam Tran Nguyen Thien Huong; Miss Earth 2015 Angelia Gabrena Ong; designers Cory Tran and Jovana Benoit; businessmen namely Chris Gerstle, Bui Thi My Canh, Sonny Nguyen, Betty Bui Do and Pham Danh.

Miss Earth is one of the Big Four international beauty pageants, alongside Miss World, Miss Universe, and Miss International. The international beauty pageant advocates for environmental awareness, conservation and social responsibility.

Images of the beauty contest's final night:

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh