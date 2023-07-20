Miss Earth Vietnam 2023 to receive one-billion VND crown

The winner of the 2023 Miss Earth Vietnam will receive a crown inlaid with gemstones worth VND1 billion (US$42,230), announced the organizer of the beauty contest at a press conference held in HCMC on July 19.

Miss Earth Vietnam 2023 themed “ME loves TREE” has officially received candidates’ profiles from July 19 until August 17.

Vietnamese contestants at home and abroad must be aged 18 to 27 have graduated from high school and are at least 1.63 meters tall.

Candidates who were winners at local beauty contests held in 2018-2022 will be given priority to enter the final round of Miss Earth Vietnam 2023.

The winner of Miss Earth Vietnam 2023 will also receive a cash prize of VND100 million. The first, second and fourth runner-ups will get a cash prize of VND50 million and gifts.

The three mentors of the pageant will be Miss Universe Vietnam 2019 Nguyen Tran Khanh Van; winner of the Supermodel International contest 2022, Bui Quynh Hoa; and the 1st runner up Miss Ocean Vietnam 2014 and Top 16 of Miss Earth 2017, Le Thi Ha Thu.

Miss Earth 2022 Mina Sue Choi of the Republic of Korea will participate in environmental activities and share her experience with contestants during the pageant.