Vietnam–Cuba mural on wall inaugurated in 65-year diplomatic ties celebration

A mural on the wall commemorating the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Cuba (1960–2025) was inaugurated on September 6 at the Cuban Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha described the artwork as a vivid symbol of the two countries’ enduring friendship.

At the heart of the mural are the intertwined flags of Vietnam and Cuba, symbolizing a brotherly bond that has withstood the harshest trials of history, he said.

Delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate the mural marking the 65th anniversary of Vietnam–Cuba diplomatic relations (1960–2025). (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)

Vice Chairman Nguyen Loc Ha expressed gratitude to the Cuban Consulate General for supporting the project and praised students from the Ho Chi Minh City University of Fine Arts for creating a modest cultural work of lasting value, enriching the Vietnam–Cuba partnership.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha speaks at the inauguration ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)

Cuban Consul General Ariadne Feo Labrada noted the inauguration took place in a milestone year, as the two countries celebrate the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations, the 80th National Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (September 2, 1945- September 2, 2025), and the official visit of Victor Gaute, Vice President of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples.

Cuban Consul General Ariadne Feo Labrada speaks at the inauguration ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)

She emphasized that the mural portrays cultural symbols from both countries, such as lotus flowers, bamboo, the One Pillar Pagoda, Cuba’s Revolution Square, and the landscapes of Ha Long and Viñales.

Cuban Consul General Ariadne Feo Labrada affirmed her confidence that residents of Ho Chi Minh City and tourists alike would love the work, drawing people every day to capture it in photographs.

Consul General Ariadne Feo Labrada presents a letter of appreciation for the Ho Chi Minh City Fine Arts University students to Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Van Minh, Rector of the university. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)

The mural inauguration was not only a cultural and artistic highlight but also an important diplomatic event, serving as a vivid testament to the enduring solidarity and friendship between the peoples of the two nations, further nurturing and deepening the special Vietnam–Cuba relationship.

Students of the University of Fine Arts, who took part in creating the special mural. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)

The ceremony is among the numerous commemorative activities being organized across Vietnam in 2025 to celebrate the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Cuba.

Delegates attending the inauguration ceremony pose for a commemorative photo. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)

By Xuan Hanh- Translated by Huyen Huong