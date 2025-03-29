Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh has approved the submission of a proposal to the UNESCO for the inclusion of "Binh Dinh Traditional Martial Arts" in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh has approved the submission of a proposal to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) for the inclusion of "Binh Dinh Traditional Martial Arts" in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Vietnam works to seek UNESCO status for Binh Dinh martial arts (Photo: VNA)

According to document No. 2589/VPCP-KGVX issued on March 28, 2025, the Deputy Prime Minister authorised the Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism to sign the dossier on behalf of the government, in accordance with regulations.

The Vietnam National Commission for UNESCO will take the lead in coordinating with the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism and other relevant agencies to complete the necessary procedures and submit the nomination dossier.

The process will adhere to the 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage and Vietnam’s cultural heritage laws.

