Culture/art

Vietnam works to seek UNESCO status for Binh Dinh martial arts

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh has approved the submission of a proposal to the UNESCO for the inclusion of "Binh Dinh Traditional Martial Arts" in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh has approved the submission of a proposal to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) for the inclusion of "Binh Dinh Traditional Martial Arts" in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

img4554-wahr.jpg
Vietnam works to seek UNESCO status for Binh Dinh martial arts (Photo: VNA)

According to document No. 2589/VPCP-KGVX issued on March 28, 2025, the Deputy Prime Minister authorised the Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism to sign the dossier on behalf of the government, in accordance with regulations.

The Vietnam National Commission for UNESCO will take the lead in coordinating with the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism and other relevant agencies to complete the necessary procedures and submit the nomination dossier.

The process will adhere to the 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage and Vietnam’s cultural heritage laws.

Vietnamplus

Tags

Binh Dinh martial arts UNESCO status Vietnam National Commission For UNESCO submission

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn