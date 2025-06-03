Culture/art

Vietnam wins bronze at int’l circus festival in Russia

Vietnamese artist Luu Thi Huong from the Vietnam Circus Federation won the Bronze Crown at the 2025 “Princess of Circus” International Festival held in Saratov, Russia.

trao-giai-vuong-mien-dong-xiec.jpg
People’s Artist Tong Toan Thang and artist Luu Thi Huong at the festival (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese delegation competed with a single performance titled Cat Woman, an aerial silk act choreographed by People’s Artist Tong Toan Thang.

Huong impressed judges and international audiences with her high-level techniques and daring stunts, including aerial spins, neck suspensions, and a dramatic finale featuring a triple spiral drop and foot hang.

This year’s festival attracted hundreds of artists from 12 countries, including Russia, the US, China, and Hungary, presenting 24 acts in various circus disciplines. The festival’s top awards included one Platinum, two Golds, three Silvers, and four Bronze Crowns.

People’s Artist Tong Toan Thang, also a member of the judging panel, praised the high level of artistry at the event and noted the valuable experience gained by Vietnamese performers.

Huong and her team will participate in the upcoming World Circus Idol Festival in Moscow in July and have been invited to perform in Hungary, he said.

Vietnamplus

Tags

Vietnam# Russia Circus “Princess of Circus” International Festival World Circus Idol Festival

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn