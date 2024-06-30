Vietnam welcomes over 8.8 million foreign tourists in six months

Vietnam attracted over 8.8 million international visitors in the first half of 2024, up 4.1 percent from the same period in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic broke out.

Tourists visit Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

In June alone, Vietnam welcomed more than 1.2 million international tourists, a year-on-year rise of 28.1 percent, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported on June 29.

The increase was mainly attributed to the country’s favorable visa policy and enhanced tourism promotion programs by provinces and centrally-run cities nationwide.

Of the total, the number of holidaymakers arriving in Vietnam by air accounted for 83.8 percent, while those coming by road made up 14.3 percent and by sea, 1.9 percent.

Revenues from accommodation and restaurant services were estimated to go up by 15.2 percent, and travel tourism increased by 37.1 percent from last year.

Since the beginning of the year, provinces and cities have stepped up tourism promotion and popularisation programs to woo both domestic and foreign visitors.

Typically, the capital city of Hanoi has attracted more than 14 million visitors in the first six months, rising 13.7 percent from a year earlier. That includes 3.16 million foreign arrivals, soaring 52.6 percent year on year, statistics show.

The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) has also organised various activities to attract international visitors. It has been holding programmes to introduce Vietnam’s tourism in Paris (France), Milan (Italy) and Frankfurt (Germany) from June 24 to July 2.

Europe has been a key source of tourists for Vietnam. Last year, Vietnam served over 1.4 million European visitors, up 187 percent from 2022.

The 2024 Vietnam Culture and Tourism Festival in the Republic of Korea (RoK) will take place from June 29 to July 3, the VNAT said.

Within the framework of the festival, there will be a forum on tourism promotion and cultural cooperation between the two countries, a business meeting with the participation of Vietnam’s senior leaders, a space to promote the image of the Vietnamese country, people, and tourism culture, and art performances.

The VNAT said that this will be an opportunity for it, as well as localities, and businesses to introduce attractive policies, destinations, and products, and also a chance for enterprises to establish business cooperation and attract more Korean tourists.

Last year, Vietnam welcomed 12.6 million foreign tourists, including 3.6 million Koreans, making the RoK top in the number of international visitors to Vietnam.

Meanwhile, around 420,000 Vietnamese people chose the East Asian nation as their holiday destination.

Vietnamplus