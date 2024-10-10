Vietnam unveils ambitious forestry master planning

The Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry yesterday held a meeting in Hanoi to formally introduce the approved National Forestry Master Planning in the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050.

As stipulated in Decree No. 895/QD-TTg dated August 24, 2024 by the Prime Minister, the master planning is concentrating on the sustainable development of the forestry sector. Key objectives encompass the conservation, cultivation, and enhancement of forest resources and land.

The focus of this planning extends to forested lands as well as those earmarked for afforestation, and forestry infrastructure such as plant nurseries, ranger stations, and timber transport routes.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan is delivering his speech

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan underscored the pivotal role of this master planning in unlocking the forest's potential to contribute to socio-economic growth, environmental protection, and climate change mitigation.

Director Tran Quang Bao of the Forestry Department stated that the 2021-2030 National Forestry Master Planning with a vision to 2050 constitutes a significant stride in the implementation of the Planning Law and the Forestry Law.

Specific objectives of the planning include

maintaining a forest cover ranging from 42-43 percent nationwide,

augmenting the quality of natural forests,

achieving a 5-to-5.5-percent annual growth rate in forestry production value.

Moreover, the planning sets forth targets to double the income derived from commercial plantations by 2030 compared to 2020, with projected timber and forest product exports reaching US$20 billion in 2025 and $25 billion in 2030.

According to Director Tran Quang Bao, the planning also outlines a target of a 5-percent annual increase in forest environmental services, reaching approximately VND4 trillion (US$161 million) per annum during the 2026-2030 period.

Key strategies encompass the transfer of advanced forestry technologies, the formulation of sustainable forest management plans, and the provision of livelihood support to communities adjacent to special-use forests.

The total estimated investment for the planning's implementation through 2030 is approximately VND217.3 trillion ($8.7 billion), sourced from both the state budget and other legitimate channels.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Thanh Tam