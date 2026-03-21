Over 800 athletes gather for Mekong Delta’s largest pickleball tournament

Can Tho City kicked off the VTV Can Tho 2026 Pickleball Tournament – Nam Long Cup today, bringing together more than 800 players from across Vietnam in the region’s biggest pickleball event to date.

Leaders of the Can Tho City People's Committee and representatives from various units and athletes pose for a commemorative photo at the tournament.

Today, in Can Tho City, the Vietnam Television Center for the Southwest region (VTV Can Tho), in partnership with Binh Minh Group, conducted the opening ceremony for the VTV Can Tho 2026 Pickleball Tournament - Nam Long Cup.

The tournament is scheduled to occur over two days, on March 21 and 22, at the Nam Long Pickleball courts located in Can Tho City.

The organizers have announced that the tournament will feature more than 800 athletes, comprising both professional and semi-professional players, as well as representatives from pickleball clubs across various provinces and cities throughout the nation.

Pickleball athletes participate in the tournament

This is the largest pickleball tournament in the Mekong Delta region to date. The overarching message of the tournament is "Spreading an active lifestyle," aiming to promote community sports and bring pickleball closer to the people of the Mekong Delta.

In addition, the tournament features diverse competition categories based on skill level and target audience, such as men's doubles (corporate), mixed doubles, mixed doubles, Pro categories, and invitational tournaments…

The overall prize pool for the VTV Can Tho Pickleball Tournament 2026 - Nam Long Cup exceeds VND2 billion (US$76,212). This includes VND200 million awarded to the men’s doubles Pro champion, VND60 million for the first prize in the mixed doubles 7.0 category, and VND30 million for the “Miss Tournament” title, along with numerous other attractive prizes across various competition categories.

By Tuan Quang - Translated by Anh Quan