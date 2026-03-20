Nguyen Thuy Linh into 2026 Masters Badminton quarterfinals in France

Nguyen Thuy Linh performs strongly in France.

The Orleans Masters Badminton 2026 is currently underway in France. In the early hours of March 20 (Vietnam time), Nguyen Thuy Linh completed her women’s singles second-round match.

She faced Lo Sin Yan Happy of Hong Kong, China, in the second round. There were no surprises as Thuy Linh dominated the contest, winning 2–0 (21/12, 21/14). The victory sends her into the women’s singles quarterfinals, where she will take on Nozomi Okuhara of Japan. Okuhara is the tournament’s fifth seed and currently ranked 20th in the world in women’s singles. The match is scheduled for March 20.

The Orleans Masters Badminton 2026 marks Nguyen Thuy Linh’s final competition in Europe for the time being. The result also represents the first time she has reached the quarterfinals of an international tournament in the competition schedule she has participated in since the beginning of 2026. Earlier this year, Thuy Linh competed in tournaments in India, Indonesia, England, and Switzerland. The Orleans Masters Badminton 2026 will run through March 22. After the event, she will return home to continue preparations for the Bank of Ningbo Badminton Asia Championships 2026.

The Badminton Asia Federation has officially announced the list of eight Vietnamese players who have secured spots at the tournament, which will take place in China this April.

As she is competing in France, Thuy Linh will not take part in the Yonex Sunrise Vietnam International Challenge 2026, scheduled to be held in Hanoi from March 24 to March 29.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan