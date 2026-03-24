Land acquisition for Rach Chiec National Sports Complex implemented

On March 23, the People’s Committee of Binh Trung Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, held a conference to roll out Plan No. 139/KH-UBND, issued on March 18, regarding land recovery to serve the development of the Rach Chiec National Sports Complex project.

Mr. Vo Quoc Truong, Vice Chairman of the Binh Trung Ward People’s Committee, chairs the conference and delivered key information. (Photo: SGGP)

At the conference, the People’s Committee of the ward unveiled a seven-step implementation roadmap, accompanied by clearly defined timelines. Accordingly, community meetings with residents are scheduled to take place from March 23 to 28, 2026. Notifications of land acquisition are expected to be completed before March 25 while also being delivered to each affected household and publicly posted through March 31, 2026.

The phase of investigation, survey, measurement, and inventory is set to be carried out through May 30, 2026. Subsequently, the formulation, appraisal, approval, and public disclosure of compensation, support, and resettlement plans are projected to be completed before June 30, 2026, with the official approval decision expected to be issued before July 15, 2026.

Delegates attend the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

The disbursement of compensation and support, along with the arrangement of resettlement, is scheduled to be carried out through August 30, 2026. The implementation of land recovery decisions is to be completed before September 20, 2026, while the handover of the recovered land fund is expected to be finalized by September 30, 2026.

The plan is designed to ensure the timely implementation of this key project while maintaining transparency in all procedures and safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of households subject to land acquisition.

By Dinh Du – Translated by Kim Khanh