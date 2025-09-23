Vietnam Tourism Awards returns after five-year hiatus

After a five-year hiatus, the Vietnam Tourism Awards 2025 officially returns to honor the nation’s most outstanding businesses and organizations, recognizing their pivotal contributions to the remarkable recovery of the tourism industry.

At the press conference

The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, in collaboration with Van Hoa (Culture) Newspaper, held a press conference to announce the Vietnam Tourism Awards 2025 in Hanoi on September 22.

According to Mr. Ha Van Sieu, Deputy Director General of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, the awards will be presented to businesses, organizations, and training institutions that have made outstanding contributions. It is not only recognition of their efforts but also a reaffirmation of tourism’s role as a key economic sector.

The year 2025 marks the 65th anniversary of Vietnam’s tourism sector and the 20th edition of the Vietnam Tourism Awards. The event’s return after a hiatus caused by the Covid-19 pandemic carries a message of encouragement for the business community, which has shown remarkable resilience and adaptability in overcoming unprecedented challenges. The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on September 27, coinciding with World Tourism Day.

This year’s awards comprise 11 categories and 18 titles, honoring a total of 115 outstanding businesses and organizations across the tourism sector.

The Vietnam Tourism Awards 2025 ceremony will be held at the Vin Palace Co Loa Convention Center in Dong Anh District, Hanoi. The event will be broadcast live on VTV1.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh