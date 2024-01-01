Vietnam to welcome thousands of cruise tourists at beginning of 2024

According to Saigontourist Travel Service Company, it welcomed five international ships to Vietnam in the last days of 2023 and January 2024.

International cruise ship visitors will drop by seaports during interesting journeys through Vietnam. Visits of international cruise passengers are hoped to enable the country to move closer toward its goal and to mark the thriving year of the tourism industry.

Specifically, a representative of Saigontourist Travel Service Company revealed that 3,000 US, Canadian, UK, and Australian passengers have paid visits to the Southeast Asian country on international ships Celebrity Solstice of Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines in four trips from December 28, 2023, and January 5, 21 and 29, 2024. Cruises carrying international travelers will stop at destinations including the port of Phu My in the Southern Province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau, the South-Central Province of Khanh Hoa’s Nha Trang beach, the Central Province of Thua Thien- Hue, and the Northern Province of Ha Long.

From Jan 4 to 5, 2024, Saigontourist Travel also welcomed 3,500 holiday-makers on the Spectrum of the Seas ships to Nha Trang and Phu My.

The tourists have paid visits to the cultural and historical landscape and bathed at the beautiful beaches of Nha Trang and Vung Tau. They also had a look at rivers in the Mekong Delta Province of Tien Giang’s Cai Be District or explored the bustling atmosphere of Ho Chi Minh City. Travelers also dropped by the tombs, pagodas, Hue garden culture, and Thuy Bieu ancient village in the Central province of Thua Thien-Hue.

In addition, they spent time on kayaks which moved across water to enjoy the beautiful scenery in the bay and the magnificent caves in Ha Long Bay.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Anh Quan