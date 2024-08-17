Vietnam to send 17 young people to attend SSEAYP friendship program

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and the National Committee on Youth of Vietnam announced that they will send a Vietnamese delegation to participate in the 49th Ship for Southeast Asian and Japanese Youth Program (SSEAYP) 2024.

The ship will leave Japan and dock in Vietnam and Indonesia before returning to Japan. The voyage will bring together 168 young delegates from 11 countries and provide them with the unique opportunity to live together on board the Nippon Maru Ship that will set sail from November 4 to December 11.

The Vietnamese delegation includes 17 selected representatives who are fluent in English and have good health and teamwork skills. In addition, delegates must also have an understanding of the history, politics, culture - society, economy, and activities of Vietnamese youth, and knowledge of ASEAN and Japan, relations between Vietnam - ASEAN, ASEAN - Japan, and Vietnam – Japan.

The Vietnamese teams with the theme Shining Vietnam” introduce young, modern, and dynamic images of Vietnam with a strong aspiration of rising towards sustainable development goals associated with cultural identity and national spirit.

Beginning in January 1974, SSEAYP is an annual program sponsored by the Japanese Government and supported by the member countries of ASEAN.

The program aims to enhance young leaders’ understanding of and appreciation for cross-straits relations and regional concerns through interaction with prominent industry players, thought leaders, and foreign dignitaries Widen networks and broaden perspectives with fellow youth leaders from Japan and ASEAN Activities include discussions, institutional visits, courtesy call on foreign dignitaries, homestay and cultural exchanges.

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh