Vietnam to send 125,000 laborers abroad in 2024

Vietnam aims to send 125,000 laborers abroad to work under contracts in 2024, focusing on key traditional markets such as Japan, Taiwan (China) and the Republic of Korea (RoK), according to Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA).

Workers at Giang Dien Industrial Park in Dong Nai province (Source: VNA)

According to Nguyen Nhu Tuan, deputy head of the Information and Communication Division, MoLISA’s Department of Overseas Labour, about 63,000 laborers are expected to be sent to Japan. Vietnam will send about 48,000 workers to Taiwan and 8,500 to the RoK.

Vietnam will prioritise sending workers to potential markets to take safe, relevant jobs that bring high incomes.

To realise the targets, the MoLISA will continue to improve the quality of workers sent abroad, and prioritise sending laborers from disadvantaged areas and policy beneficiaries overseas. The ministry plans to expand labour markets to countries offering high income and recruiting jobs that are relevant to Vietnamese workers’ skills, he said.

He said sending workers abroad is not simply about creating jobs and income for workers, eliminating hunger and reducing poverty, but also a way to train and develop human resources for the country in the future.

In 2023, Vietnam sent more than 159,000 workers abroad under contracts, reaching 133.3 percent of the yearly plan.

This is the highest number of Vietnamese laborers working abroad in more than 10 years.

Key traditional markets continued to receive a large number of Vietnamese labourers, with Japan receiving more than 80,000 workers; Taiwan (China), more than 58,000 workers, and the RoK welcoming more than 11,000 workers.

Vietnamplus