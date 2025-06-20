Vietnam to hold first-ever sea parade to mark National Day

Vietnam will stage a first-ever sea parade with ships and squads from the Navy, Coast Guard, Fisheries Surveillance, and Naval Air Force to mark its National Day on September 2.

Vietnam will stage a first-ever sea parade with ships and squads from the Navy, Coast Guard, Fisheries Surveillance, and Naval Air Force to mark its National Day on September 2, announced Politburo member, Vice Secretary of the Central Military Commission, and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang.

The show, together with a grand parade to be held silmutaneously at Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi, will celebrate the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution, the National Day, and the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA), he said while chairing a meeting with press agencies in Hanoi on June 19, just before the 100th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21),

Politburo member, Vice Secretary of the Central Military Commission, and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang revealed that some foreign military contingents will join the parade, a gesture showing international respect for Vietnam’s achievements.

Reflecting on the history of Vietnam's revolutionary journalism and military media in particular, the minister stressed the crucial role of the press as a “specialised force” in the nation’s wartime glory days.

He praised media outlets for their extensive coverage of the VPA’s contributions during recent milestones, including the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory and the 50th anniversary of the liberation of South Vietnam and national reunification. Those stories, he said, have elevated the VPA's public image and kept the legacy of “Uncle Ho’s soldiers” alive.

He urged the press to continue highlighting Vietnam’s consistent foreign policy of independence and self-reliance; its “four no's” defence policy of no military alliances, no foreign bases, no siding with one country against another, and no use of force or threat of force in international relations; and a commitment to building a revolutionary, regular, elite, and modern army to protect its people and territorial integrity.

Vietnam’s defence diplomacy and international military integration have gained traction in recent years, becoming a key pillar of the country’s Party, State and people-to-people diplomacy, Giang said, hailing the army’s achievements, backed by robust media coverage, for earning praise from Party and State leaders, rallying public support, and making Vietnam a bigger player globally.

Vietnamplus