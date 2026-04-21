Vietnam terminates trade defense measures on H-shaped steel from Malaysia

Vietnam has officially terminated its anti-dumping duties on H-shaped steel imported from Malaysia after nearly five years, following a review that showed no requests from domestic producers to extend the measure.

On April 20, the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam under the Ministry of Industry and Trade announced that the country will not extend anti-dumping measures on some of the H-shaped steel products originating from Malaysia.

Previously, the Ministry of Industry and Trade issued Decision No. 915/QD-BCT on April 16, 2026, concluding the final review and officially ending the anti-dumping duties on these products.

H-shaped steel (Illustrative photo: SGGP)

The measure was first imposed on August 18, 2021, under Decision No. 1975/QD-BCT, with an initial duty rate of 10.64 percent on imported Malaysian H-shaped steel. The tariffs were revised in later reviews, at times rising to between 22.09 percent and 33.51 percent.

A final review conducted in July 2025 showed that domestic producers did not submit requests to extend the measure. Based on this outcome, the ministry decided to terminate the anti-dumping duties effective April 16, 2026.

Pakistan reviews request for anti-dumping probe on adhesive tape imported from Vietnam On the afternoon of April 20, the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam under the Ministry of Industry and Trade said the agency had been informed that Pakistan’s National Tariff Commission (NTC) has accepted a petition seeking an anti-dumping investigation into products imported from Vietnam. Illustrative photo The product under review is Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) self-adhesive tape in jumbo rolls. The investigation covers these products under HS codes 3919.9010 and 3919.9090 The Pakistan’s National Tariff Commission is currently assessing the completeness, accuracy and validity of the petition to decide whether to formally initiate an investigation. Details regarding the investigation period and scope have not yet been announced. Vietnam’s Trade Remedies Authority has advised relevant industry associations and exporters to review their export activities to Pakistan and prepare response plans, including documentation on production costs, sales, and exports, in case the investigation is launched. Businesses are also encouraged to seek legal support and coordinate with authorities during the process.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong