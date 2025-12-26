Sports

Audiences eager to see winners of Vietnam Golden Ball trophies at gala tonight

Vietnam’s top football stars of 2025 will be honored for their talent and dedication at the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2025 gala this evening.

The gala will take place at Ben Thanh Theater, Ben Nghe Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, tonight, December 26.

All eyes are on the gala this evening as audiences await the winners of the prestigious Vietnam Golden Ball trophies.

According to Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, the awards’ organization unit, the winners of each category will become ambassadors for the “Warm Coats for School” program launched by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, with the goal of helping build a better community.

After 30 years, the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards is no longer defined by fierce competition among individual players. It has become a bridge between generations.

Looking at the young faces eager to reach for the Golden Ball, both the organization board and fans see not only the football talents of today, but also the seeds of kindness.

Categories of the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2025 include top five Vietnam Men’s Golden Ball nominees, top five Vietnam Women’s Golden Ball nominees, top five Vietnam Futsal Golden Ball nominees, top three Outstanding Young Male Player awards and top three Outstanding Young Female Player awards.

By Dang Linh, Yen Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

