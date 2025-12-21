33rd SEA Games: Vietnam secures 87th gold medal

The quartet of Nguyen Huy Hoang, Vo Thi My Tien, Nguyen Kha Nhi and Mai Tran Tuan Anh delivered a determined and well-coordinated performance, crossing the line first in 1:12:18.

Vietnam finishes third overall at the 33rd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 33) with 87 gold, 82 silver and 110 bronze medals. (Photo: SGGP)

On the final day of competition at the 33rd SEA Games on December 20, Vietnam’s swimming team continued their strong performance by winning the country’s 87th gold medal in the mixed 4×1,500m open water relay.

The quartet of Nguyen Huy Hoang, Vo Thi My Tien, Nguyen Kha Nhi, and Mai Tran Tuan Anh delivered a determined and well-coordinated performance, crossing the line first in 1:12:18.

Maintaining a steady pace throughout, the Vietnamese team built a safe lead over their rivals. In the final leg, Mai Tran Tuan Anh surged decisively to secure victory. Vietnam finished 35 seconds ahead of swimming powerhouse Singapore and a commanding 2 minutes 9 seconds clear of host Thailand.

The gold medal not only underscored Vietnam’s growing strength in open-water swimming in the region but also highlighted the team’s depth and thorough preparation, marking another proud moment for Vietnamese sport at the 33rd SEA Games.

