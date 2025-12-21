Sports

33rd SEA Games: Vietnam secures 87th gold medal

The quartet of Nguyen Huy Hoang, Vo Thi My Tien, Nguyen Kha Nhi and Mai Tran Tuan Anh delivered a determined and well-coordinated performance, crossing the line first in 1:12:18.

Vietnam finishes third overall at the 33rd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 33) with 87 gold, 82 silver and 110 bronze medals. (Photo: SGGP)

On the final day of competition at the 33rd SEA Games on December 20, Vietnam’s swimming team continued their strong performance by winning the country’s 87th gold medal in the mixed 4×1,500m open water relay.

The quartet of Nguyen Huy Hoang, Vo Thi My Tien, Nguyen Kha Nhi, and Mai Tran Tuan Anh delivered a determined and well-coordinated performance, crossing the line first in 1:12:18.

Maintaining a steady pace throughout, the Vietnamese team built a safe lead over their rivals. In the final leg, Mai Tran Tuan Anh surged decisively to secure victory. Vietnam finished 35 seconds ahead of swimming powerhouse Singapore and a commanding 2 minutes 9 seconds clear of host Thailand.

The gold medal not only underscored Vietnam’s growing strength in open-water swimming in the region but also highlighted the team’s depth and thorough preparation, marking another proud moment for Vietnamese sport at the 33rd SEA Games.

Vietnamplus

33rd SEA Games open water relay Vietnam at 33rd SEA Games open-water swimming

