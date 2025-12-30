Ho Chi Minh City advances sustainable sports development

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports yesterday held a conference reviewing notable achievements in 2025 and outlining 2026 priorities.

As for the sports sector, Ho Chi Minh City remains one of the country’s top sports centers, contributing significantly to national and international competitions. The city’s 2025 administrative expansion, merging with Binh Duong and Ba Ria – Vung Tau, strengthened its role as a national hub for economy, culture and sports.

Mass sports participation is growing, with 36.7 percent of residents exercising regularly and 32 percent of households recognized as “sports families.” Over 15,600 sports facilities and clubs serve the community.

Ho Chi Minh City also invests in elite athlete development and hosts city, national and international competitions.

In 2025, athletes from Ho Chi Minh City contributed 213 gold, 149 silver, and 154 bronze medals internationally, a 16 percent increase over 2024.

At SEA Games 33, teams from Ho Chi Minh City secured 22 gold, 22 silver and 21 bronze medals to Vietnam’s tally.

Sports infrastructure, including Phu Tho Sports Hall, Thong Nhat Stadium and regional training centers, has been upgraded to support athlete training and upcoming events, including the 10th National Sports Games in 2026.

Collectives and individuals were honored for their achievements and contributions throughout the year 2025. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Delivering his remarks at the conference, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports Vo Trong Nam emphasized 2026 priorities. These include the development of elite and professional sports, focusing on Olympic disciplines, and the preparedness of top athletes for Vietnam Sports.

Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy stressed sustainable sports development, with mass sports as the foundation and elite sports as the strategy in addition to preparations for hosting the 10th National Sports Games in 2026.

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung delivers his remarks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Speaking at the conference, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung recognized and commended the dedication and achievements of Ho Chi Minh City’s culture and sports sector over the past year. He also emphasized that sports development should be closely linked with tourism and integrated with cultural initiatives.

By Nguyen Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong