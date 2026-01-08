Hanoi’s athletes, coaches honoured for great success at SEA Games 33

The outstanding performance of Hanoi athletes at the 33rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games reflects the municipal authorities’ strategic investment in high-performance sports, aiming for success at the Asian and global stages.

Addressing a ceremony to honour and reward coaches and athletes who achieved outstanding results at SEA Games 33 in Hanoi on January 7, Deputy Chairwoman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Vu Thu Ha stated that the municipal authorities have invested in world-class facilities, introduced support and reward policies for coaches and athletes, enabling them to train abroad, gain experience, and strengthen their competitiveness at international events.

At the ceremony to honour and reward coaches and athletes who achieved outstanding results at SEA Games 33 in Hanoi on January 7, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

The city also plans to increase the use of foreign experts for direct coaching. These measures show Hanoi’s commitment to investing in ASIAD- and Olympic-level sports, with the SEA Games serving as a stepping stone toward Asian and global competitions, Deputy Chairwoman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Vu Thu Ha said.

Hanoi's sports delegation receives a VND3 billion reward for their achievements at SEA Games 33 (Photo: VNA)

Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports Pham Tuan Long reported that at SEA Games 33 held in Thailand from December 9–20, Hanoi’s athletes contributed 79 medals, including 29 golds, 23 silvers, and 27 bronzes, to the country’s medal tally. The 29 gold medals account for 33.33 percent of the total 87 gold medals at the games.

These figures highlight Hanoi’s position as a “driving force” in the national sports, he said.

To maintain its role as a key contributor to Vietnam’s success at SEA Games, ASIAD, and the Olympics, Hanoi plans to continue investing in athlete development, with special focus on elite training abroad and preparation for major national, regional, and global competitions through 2028, Long added.

At the event, Hanoi announced a VND3 billion reward for its sports delegation and VND1 billion for the national U22 men’s football squad for their comeback victory at SEA Games 33.

A day earlier, the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism issued a decision awarding Certificates of Merit to 329 athletes and 62 coaches for their outstanding achievements at SEA Games 33.

Previously, on December 26, the Prime Minister signed a decision presenting Certificates of Merit to 300 athletes and coaches for their great performance at the region’s premier sporting event.

Vietnam sent a delegation of 1,100 members, including 841 athletes competing in 47 sports and sub-disciplines. The team finished third overall with 87 gold, 81 silver, and 110 bronze medals, behind Thailand and Indonesia.

With five more gold medals from demonstration events, Vietnam’s team achieved a total of 92 gold medals, exceeding their pre-Games target of 90.

Vietnamplus