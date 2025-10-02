Exchange activities during Laos Culture Week in Vietnam takes place in October

Laos Culture Week in Vietnam takes place at two venues in Hanoi and Thanh Hoa from October 1 to October 7.

This event is part of the 2021–2025 cooperation plan on culture, arts and tourism between Vietnam’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Laos’ Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism.

The Laos Culture Week is an annual event, held alternately in each country, aimed at honoring the friendship and close ties between the two peoples.

The event offers an opportunity to promote Laos’ traditional arts and cultural heritage to the Vietnamese public, and serves as a bridge to enhance mutual understanding and solidarity between the two nations.

Over the past years, Vietnam–Laos cooperation in culture and tourism has achieved remarkable results. Art performances, people-to-people exchanges and historical commemorations have affirmed the relationship built and cultivated by President Ho Chi Minh, President Kaysone Phomvihane and President Souphanouvong through generations.

In tourism sector, Vietnam is now the second biggest market for inbound tourism to Laos, while Laos is among the top 15 markets for Vietnam’s tourism.

In the first eight months of 2025 alone, Vietnam welcomed 134,507 Lao visitors, an increase of 33.1 percent over the same period in 2024. Meanwhile, in the first six months, Laos received nearly 589,000 Vietnamese visitors, up 15 percent year-on-year.

Bilateral cooperation is also marked by projects of profound political and cultural significance, such as the Laos–Vietnam Friendship Park in Vientiane, scheduled for completion by the end of 2025, and UNESCO’s recognition of Hin Nam No National Park (Laos) together with Phong Nha–Ke Bang National Park (Vietnam) as the first transboundary World Natural Heritage Site of the two countries.

In particular, the Truong Son trail on Lao territory has been listed as a Lao National Monument, a vivid testament to the historic ties and solidarity of the two peoples.

The opening ceremony of the Laos Culture Week in Vietnam 2025 and an art program by the Lao art troupe will take place on the evening of October 2 at the Hanoi Opera House.

